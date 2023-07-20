Lower Sackville man charged after pointing knife at woman, barricading himself in bedroom: RCMP

A man has been charged for assault with a weapon following an incident that happened at a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., police say.

Police say they were called to do a wellbeing check for Christopher Martin Miners, 53, on Tuesday.

While officers were at the home, Miners pointed a knife at a woman who is known to him, police say.

The woman left the home, uninjured, and Miners barricaded himself in the bedroom.

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Miners is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a peace officer.

