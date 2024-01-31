Lower Sackville man faces charges following hate-motivated threats: N.S. RCMP

A 39-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S, man is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats after allegedly defacing a Pride flag and uttered threats towards the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

RCMP say they responded to a report of an alleged hate motivated mischief at a business on Sackville Drive on Jan. 24.

Upon arrival, officers say a man had defaced a Pride flag and uttered threats towards the 2SLGBTQI+ community and employees. The man then returned to the business the next day and made additional threats.

RCMP say they located and arrested the 39-year-old Lower Sackville man at a home on Smokey Drive on Friday.

Search warrants were executed at two residence linked to the man, where police say they seized a pellet gun, two hand guns and three long guns.

The man was later released on conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Feb. 28 to face charges of mischief and uttering threats.