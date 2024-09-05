ATLANTIC
    • Lower Sackville man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Gavin Sean Griffiths is pictured in a photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP. Gavin Sean Griffiths is pictured in a photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
    A man from Lower Sackville, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested, according to RCMP.

    Police said Thursday morning they were looking for 38-year-old Gavin Sean Griffiths.

    Griffiths is facing charges of break and entering with intent and failure to comply with a probation order.

    In an updated news release Thursday afternoon, police said Griffiths was located and safely arrested.

     

