Lower Sackville man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

A man from Lower Sackville, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested, according to RCMP.

Police said Thursday morning they were looking for 38-year-old Gavin Sean Griffiths.

Griffiths is facing charges of break and entering with intent and failure to comply with a probation order.

In an updated news release Thursday afternoon, police said Griffiths was located and safely arrested.

