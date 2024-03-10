Lower Sackville, N.S., residents voice their concerns on new Pallet homes

Around a dozen people hit the streets of Lower Sackville on Sunday to voice their concerns about the shelters that are coming to the community.

The group Safe 4 Sackville organized the march, and they say one of the main concerns was the Pallet homes at the Beacon House on Metropolitan Avenue, which sits near Leslie Thomas Junior High and Sackville High School.

Since the homes were placed, community members say open liquor bottles and discarded needles are a frequent sight.

“They deserve to have a safe space as well, and so do the children,” said Dawn Chisholm, a concerned parent who attended the march.

“It’s just an all around bad location and a lack of answers from any kind of official that’s really been [...] sore for the community.”

Beginning at the Academy Careers College, the group marched down Sackville Drive all the way to the Fultz House Museum and back carrying signs advocating for the shelters to be moved.

Community members carry signs saying "Safe 4 Sackville" and calling for officials to address the situation. (CTV/Paul Dewitt)Chisholm says a number of incidents in the area have made some in the community feel unsafe, including one with her son who attends Sackville High School.

“We’ve been made aware of certain situations where people have been grabbed in the parking lot, my son has also been approached by three identified homeless persons who identified as such, and were asking for drugs and lunch money from my child,” said Chisholm.

“Enough is enough, my child is not safe in that school and neither is anyone else’s, something has to be done.”

Another resident said there has been very little communication from officials, despite many of them reaching out to their area’s politicians.

“There was zero community consultation from anybody, there was no information put out until after the shelters were placed, and basically it was what we were supposed to just take,” said Selina Whiting, who also attended the march.

“There was no concern about anybody’s safety or any concerns that the community around that would have.”

The group is hoping the shelters are moved before March break comes to an end.

“We’re hoping that there’s a more viable solution for these Pallet shelters to be placed somewhere where our kids and community can be kept safe,” said Whiting.

“Where these people can become part of our community as well, without disturbances or violent acts upon the citizens.”

As for those staying at the Beacon House, Chisholm says she hopes they get the help they need.

“I fear for the safety of the children, and not only that, the vulnerable people who are living in this Pallet home, I fear for their safety as well because there genuinely are good people who are down on their luck that need help, and this is bringing a lot of attention and awareness to them as well,” said Chisholm.

With files from CTV's Paul Dewitt.

