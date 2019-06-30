

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old teen from Lower Sackville, N.S. was arrested, and later released on conditions, after being in possession of stolen items.

RCMP received a call just after 1 a.m. on Friday of a theft from a vehicle which was parked outside of a business on Sackville Drive. The victim told police several bags were stolen out of her vehicle while she was inside the business.

RCMP was able to locate some of the stolen items inside a vacant shed nearby.

The teen was arrested Saturday morning. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court on August 8.

RCMP have advised there has been an increase in motor vehicle thefts in that area, and remind residents to keep their vehicles locked, and valuables stored out of sight or removed from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.