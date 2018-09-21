

CTV Atlantic





A 51-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, N.S. has died after her car collided with a dump truck in Fall River, N.S. Thursday afternoon.

The RCMP say the car was travelling on Holland Road when it collided with the truck, which was headed north on Highway 2, before 3:30 p.m.

Another motorist stopped and gave medical assistance to the driver of the car, but the woman died at the scene.

Highway 2 was closed to traffic until shortly before midnight. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.