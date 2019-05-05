

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg District RCMP say a man has died following a Sunday morning boating accident in Canaan, N.S.

RCMP say they received a call at 7:47 a.m. that a man had died after he was injured while boating in Hoop Pole Lake.

Police say the two occupants of the boat fell into the water when the vessel overturned.

The 78-year-old Canaan man became trapped under the boat, and his friend was not able to rescue him.

Both men were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the incident.

Lunenburg District RCMP and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service continue to investigate.