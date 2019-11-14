HALIFAX -- A Lunenburg County man is facing charges after he allegedly took someone’s dump truck and drove it while impaired.

The RCMP received a call at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday from a motorist who said that a dump truck had almost collided with their vehicle on Highway 10 in Cookville, N.S.

A short time later, police received a second call about a dump truck that had stopped in the middle of Highway 103, where it was blocking traffic.

Police say the driver’s side door was open and a man was seen walking away from the truck.

RCMP officers quickly located the driver, who appeared to be impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to the Cookville RCMP detachment for breath samples.

Police determined the driver knows the owner of the dump truck, and he took it without that person’s consent.

Cory Allen Bryden, 36, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level in excess of 80 mgs%, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Bryden was held in custody and appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Thursday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court Friday morning.