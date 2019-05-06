

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing child pornography charges after the Nova Scotia RCMP searched a home in Lunenburg County.

Police say a social media application notified them that child pornography was being shared through the service.

The investigation led police to search a home in Birchy Head, N.S., on Saturday.

A man was arrested and is facing charges of transmitting child pornography, making child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The man has not been named. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear Monday in Lunenburg provincial court.

Police say it is mandatory in Nova Scotia for citizens to report suspected child pornography.