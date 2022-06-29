Lunenburg County man killed in ATV crash

A 48-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County has died after police say he crashed his all-terrain vehicle.

Nova Scotia RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash near the Old Chelsea Road in Baker Settlement, N.S., around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, emergency crews found an enclosed side-by-side-style ATV on its side near the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.