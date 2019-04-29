

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County.

Police responded to an accident just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a Jeep Patriot hitting a tree on Highway 325 in Blockhouse, N.S.

Due to downed power lines, RCMP is still on the scene conducting traffic control.

Nova Scotia Power says the road will be closed, most likely until the morning hours.

Police say alcohol cannot be ruled out as a factor at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.