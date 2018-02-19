

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old Parkdale, N.S., boy is facing charges after a rifle was seized from his vehicle early Sunday morning.

Lunenburg District RCMP say officers responded to the Farmington Road area just after 3:30 a.m. after reciving a report of gunshots heard in the area.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say officers were able to track down and pull over the suspect about 10 minutes away on MacKay Road.

Officers seized the rifle from the passenger seat area of the vehicle and noticed the driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment.

The boy was then arrested without incident. He was transported to Cookville Detachment, where officers conducted a breath test and found his blood alcohol readings to be nearly two times the legal limit.

The suspect was released an is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Youth Court on March 7 to face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with blood alcohol over 80 mg% and careless use of a firearm.