NEW GERMANY, N.S. -- A 23-year-old woman from New Germany, Nova Scotia has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the back.

RCMP responded to the call just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday with reports of an injured man inside a residence.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Cambridge, N.S., inside the home with a stab wound to his upper back. He was transported to hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman – who remains in custody - was located in a nearby home a short time later and arrested.

Police believe the man and woman are known to each other. Nobody else was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.