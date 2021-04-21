HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has charged a Lunenburg, N.S. man for allegedly selling cocaine.

On Friday at 12:45 p.m., police say they executed a search warrant on a Lunenburg home as part of an active investigation, and arrested a 40-year-old man.

In the home, they seized "a quantity of" cocaine, methadone and other drugs, along with paraphernalia and "electronic devices."

40-year-old Merrill Aldercott of Lunenburg faces the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (four counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

He has been released from police custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on June 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say they expect further charges, and the investigation is ongoing.