Lunenburg, N.S. RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred near Franey Corner, N.S.

At around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Police say they responded to a motor vehicle collision on Forties Road where a vehicle went off the right side of the road and down a steep embankment.

According to police, a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 55-year-old female passenger has been transported to South Shore Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Forties Road has reopened after both directions closed for approximately six hours.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.