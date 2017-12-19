

CTV Atlantic





It appears the Big Lift is finally heading toward a big finish.

It's been nearly three years since the major refit began on Halifax's Macdonald Bridge. The span has been under construction since March of 2015, with most of the work happening overnight and on weekends, resulting in numerous closures.

Officials now say the final weekend closures happened last month and overnight closures will end later this week.

"As of Friday morning at 5:30 the bridge will be open and there will be no more overnight closures, at least until the spring of 2018 when there will be a few periodic ones,” says Alison MacDonald of Halifax Harbour Bridges.

Some structural steel work still needs to be completed as well as the dehumidification of the main cable, which will require some overnight closures in the spring.

As usual, crossing the Harbour bridges will be free of charge on Christmas Day.