

CTV Atlantic





A truck believed to have been stolen plowed into a convenience store in Lower Sackville, N.S., shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the vehicle crashed into the Circle K convenience store at the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

The RCMP confirmed that the driver of the truck and a store employee were injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police and first responders responded to the scene, along with a technical rescue crew.

Traffic was at a standstill in the area Thursday evening as police blocked off segments of Sackville Drive.

Dayna Quinlivan-Hall witnessed the crash at the convenience store.

“We're worried for whoever was inside,” said Quinlivan-Hall, who was at the station with her young family.

Her husband was about to pump gas when they heard sirens, followed by a crash.

“All I could see was debris flying, so windshield fluid and all that, a really, really loud bang,” said Quinlivan-Hall. “We didn't know what was going on.”

That's what police are trying to figure out.

Police were at multiple scenes investigating, as they blocked off portions of busy streets and highways.

The trouble started earlier near Windsor, N.S. when a black Jaguar was reported driving on the wrong side of Highway 101.

Dash-cam footage from one witness shows cars swerving to avoid the Jaguar, but it eventually caused a collision near the old landfill in Upper Sackville, N.S.

Jason McLellan of Bramber, Hants County., was heading home after work when he came upon the aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision.

He said he slowed down to proceed through the scene and noticed there were no emergency vehicles there yet, and the black Jaguar was in the median and severely damaged.

“At the same time a guy ran from beside the car and ran toward my lane,” McLellan said. “He had some debris in his hand and threw it into oncoming traffic. He tossed it into the oncoming lane of traffic and ran out in front, putting his arm out like you would if you were crossing the road. I saw that he was holding a machete and he walked toward two trucks parked on the side of the road.”

McLellan said the machete-wielding man approached one truck and he swiped at it as it drove off. A man in the second truck then opened his door and was approached by the machete-wielding man.

“The guy ordered him out of the truck, jumped into it, spun a doughnut, then sped off against the traffic,” McLellan said. “He just missed the back of my truck. I was kind of dumbfounded. I thought, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

With files from Amanda Debison and Ryan Van Horne.