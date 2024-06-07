MacKay Bridge weekend closures begin Friday night

ATLANTIC
    A series of weekend closures for one of the bridges connecting Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., begins Friday night.

    As previously announced, the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will be closed for three weekends in June and one in July

    Last month, Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) said the closures will allow for maintenance and inspection projects that can't be done while the bridge is open.

    The MacKay will be closed beginning 7 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

    The other three closures will happen from:

    • 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 17
    • 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 24
    • 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 8

    The Angus L. MacDonald Bridge will remain open though it is expected the MacKay closure will cause traffic delays and heavier traffic than usual.

    Live traffic conditions on the bridges can be viewed on the HHB website or the MACPASS app.

