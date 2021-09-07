MONCTON, N.B. -- The Magnetic Hill Zoo is working to educate visitors on how they can help protect some of their most endangered species, including gibbons.

Gibbons are known for their acrobatics, their ability to move quickly, and their loud vocalizations. The Magnetic Hill's zookeeper Melanie Price says their sounds can be heard several kilometres away.

"What's very special about them is their vocalization. They do like a territorial call," said Price.

It's a sound that many employees at the zoo are used to hearing from different gibbons. But one thing that the zoo is trying to do is to help protect their animals, including those in the ape family.

Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo said this can be done by educating the public on how to make sustainable choices to help these endangered species.

"There's a couple of real small things that people can do. One thing is they support sustainable harvesting of forests," said Marvin. "If you're buying your paper look for the F.S.C label on your paper and that shows that that paper hasn't been supported by the Forestry Stewardship Council."

She said that there are also other ways that people can support good agriculture practices for palm oil.

Without sustainability, millions of acres of rainforest are cut down each year to plant more oil palm, thereby destroying the habitats of apes.

"We provide visitors and guests with a list of Halloween candy that you can purchase that supports R.S.P.O members which sustain harvests the palm oil in their regions."

Round table on sustainable palm oil (RSPO) members protect habitats of these species and only harvest in regions that are not being used by endangered species.

She hopes that when visiting the zoo, people will get the chance to learn more about these animals and how they can safeguard them.

"We hope that people come here and that they're inspired to protect them," said Marvin.

"This is the year of the primate theme" at the zoo which means they have been raising funds that will support the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group (MFG).

MFG currently has conservation programs that help provide for engendered species, including the lemur species.