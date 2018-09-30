

MAVILETTE, N.S. -- Western Nova Scotia was rattled by an earthquake Saturday morning, and while it may have lasted only for seconds, the shake-up was the talk of the town this weekend.

Many residents describe feelings of confusion when the magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck around 10:30 a.m.

“I felt a shake and a loud boom, probably two booms close together. It sounded like something blowing up, but looked outside and there was no smoke or anything like that,” said resident Russell Wiebe.

The quake was centered off the shores of Mavillette, a small Acadian community centered between Yarmouth and Digby, IT was felt all along the Western shore but there have been no reports of any damage.

“It was kind of scary, it was like a huge clap of thunder and the house shook, it rumbled,” said resident Judy Keizer.

Seismologist Michal Kola says that earthquakes in this region are not unheard of based on previously recorded activity.

“Sometimes, in some cases, there might be a larger earthquake that follows, but in most cases in Eastern Canada, these small earthquakes occur in isolation,” says Kola.

This same area has been hit before; the largest earthquake recorded was in 2015 when a 3.6 magnitude tremor hit Digby, N.S, and a smaller 3.0 magnitude hit the Yartmouth area also in 2015.

Earthquakes Canada reported numerous calls to their phone line, but they also have an online questionnaire asking for information from locals about the intensity and possible damage. This information is tracked and compiled for scientists to then determine how the area may respond to future quakes.

