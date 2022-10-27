Mahone Bay utility asking customers to pay 34 per cent more for electricity

Hydrometers are shown on the side of a housing unit in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan) Hydrometers are shown on the side of a housing unit in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office

    London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.

    (Source: CTV News file photo)

  • Body found in Lake Erie

    OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island