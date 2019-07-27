

The Maine State International swim meet is underway this week and it may surprise you the event isn’t actually taking place in Maine, or even the U.S.A.

American and Canadian athletes alike are making good use of the Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Saint John’s Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

“Maine does not at the present time have a 50-metre pool,” explains meet director Jim Willis. “We have 25-yard pools, but there isn’t a 50-metre pool in the state, so we’ve been coming up here since 2003 for our meet.”

For Maine’s best young swimmers, the event offers them the opportunity to compete in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

“We always love coming here because our team gets to have a really good bonding time,” says swimmer Olivia Harper. “We camp out, we don’t stay in a hotel, which is fun.”

The meet brings swimmers from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border together, with swimmers competing from Maine, Massachusetts, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick at this year’s meet.

“Not only does it bring the kids together, but also our culture comes here, and your culture comes with us, so we intermingle these cultures,” says Oliver Michalewiski, an assistant coach with a Massachusetts based team. “These kids grow as people, it’s just an awesome event.”

“I like it here because you get to work on your technique better, without the walls,” adds Olivia Harper. “I like the walls and turns, but it’s just a different kind of strategy and I love being able to compete here and at 25 yards, just to see how different they truly are.”

Over 300 swimmers will take part in this year’s event which has been happening in Saint John for the past 17 years. That number doesn’t include all the coaches and family members that come along for the ride, bringing even more people and dollars to the city.

“Most teams bring the family, mom and dad, cousins, sisters, brothers,” adds Jim Willis.

The meet started on Thursday and runs until Saturday at the Aquatic Centre.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.