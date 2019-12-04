Major employer in Yarmouth County to close its doors by mid-2020
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 8:38PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 8:50PM AST
Almost 200 people from Yarmouth, Shelburne and Digby counties work for the online marketing service provider.
Web.com announced Wednesday that it will be winding down operations in the New Year.
In a press release, officials with the municipality say they're looking for a new tenant and employer to fill the large space at the Hebron Industrial Park.
Web.com opened a Yarmouth location 18 years ago.