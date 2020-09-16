MONCTON, N.B. -- A major traffic construction project in Moncton will require motorists to take a detour for the next couple weeks.

The traffic circle that links major parts of the city is now closed.

Workers wlll repave, install new guardrails and overhead signage, and make adjustments to the catch basins as part of the $2.6 million dollar project. The work is being done by the department of transportation and infrastructure.

"The traffic circle was in a really advanced (state of) deterioration," said Renee Cormier-Morency, a senior resident engineer with the department of transportation."I think the last time it was paved was in 2009. There were water issues, big potholes, big cracks."

The traffic circle provides a key link to Dieppe, Champlain mall, Highway 15 and Wheeler Boulevard.

"2014 is our last vehicle count and it was 75,000 cars in a 24 hour period," said Cormier-Morency.

Now, it’s fully closed until Oct. 5. The entire project should be complete by the 12th.

The plan is getting mixed reviews.

"Totally an inconvenience," said motorist Mark Telfar."Having it shut down for a couple weeks doesn’t make a lot of sense."

Jerome Leblanc sees it differently.

"It needed to be done," Leblanc said. "In the interest of safety, I think this is the safest way for the guys to work. I’m all for it as long as they get rid of all the big holes that used to be in here."

Improvements are extending outside of the circle to include some of the on and off ramps to increase safety. A new type of long lasting reflective paint will be applied for the same reason.

To be able to meet their deadline, the province asked for an exemption to the city’s noise bylaw so they could work between 6:30 at night and 6:30 in the morning. Council unanimously approved that request.