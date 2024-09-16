Major transformation expected for Lunenburg Opera House

The Lunenburg Opera House will see a major transformation.

The Nova Scotia government announced on Monday its spending money from its Community Economic Development Fund on the project.

“The Opera House fills a significant need in Lunenburg’s cultural sector, providing a much-needed arts, cultural and performing arts facility,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek. “The restoration of this beautiful and iconic facility in Lunenburg ensures the continued celebration of the culture and history of Nova Scotia through music and live performances.”

The Lunenburg Folk Harbour Society applied to restore and revitalize the Lunenburg Opera House into a community asset offering year-round entertainment and an event space, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia government.

“This Department of Economic Development funding will bring the Lunenburg Opera House to a shovel-ready stage for its extensive restoration, renovation and revitalization,” said Tom McFall, vice-president of the Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival board. “Upgrading this 116-year-old landmark concert hall, in the centre of Lunenburg's UNESCO district, has been a longtime goal for Lunenburg Folk Harbour Society, as well as for other music, film, theatre, dance and comedy presenters. The Lunenburg Opera House will be a high-profile, full-use, all-year setting for expanded performing arts activity, larger audiences, more public enjoyment and new cultural tourism spin-offs.”

The project is divided into three phases and is expected to be complete in the next three to five years, says the release.

The Lunenburg Folk Harbor Society received $207,000 through the province’s fund. The government said total financing for this phase of the project is $414,150.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.