HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials say there are signs physical-distancing is working, even though the number of new cases in the province is still growing.

As of Thursday, a total of 579 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Nova Scotia, with close to 80 per cent in the central health zone – which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“There are two key issues right now that are driving those numbers,” says Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“We have ongoing increased disease activity in communities in the Dartmouth East area and we have a robust comprehensive outbreak response team working with those communities. Now, we also have, the latest focus in our long-term care outbreaks is Northwood Manor. So it’s both those very local issues that are driving our overall numbers in central zone, as well as driving our overall provincial numbers.”

As of Wednesday morning, 38 residents at Northwood’s Halifax facility had tested positive for the virus, along with 21 staff members.

Strang says he is confident in the level of accessibility of COVID-19 testing, with assessment centres across the province.

“If Nova Scotians aren’t getting tested it’s more that they may not be aware of what symptoms to watch for and we keep pushing that message out,” he says.

“When we have a focus of increased concern we will bring in increased testing, because testing is a starting point to get a handle on things in any kind of an outbreak.”

Health officials have expanded the criteria for COVID-19 testing and have removed travel from that list.

“Any Nova Scotian with symptoms that may suggest COVID-19 – so if they’ve got fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, headache, or runny nose – if they have two or more of those they should be tested. We are asking them to go through the online assessment and then through the telehealth if necessary.”

While most of the new cases of COVID-19 are concentrated in Nova Scotia’s central zone, Strang wants to remind residents that it is important to work to prevent the spread of the virus provincially, and that everyone must take the appropriate steps.

“When we look at the four health zones, western, northern zone, and eastern zone have very flat curves, but I don’t want to give the impression that there is no disease and no risk in those areas,” says Strang.

“When you look at central zone, there is a steeper curve, but even within that it’s not consistent across the whole of the geographic area of HRM. There are pockets of increased activity, so there are outbreaks within a broader pandemic playing out across the province.”

Strang says there will need to be a downward trend of the number of new cases for a significant period of time before the province begins to lift the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

“The exact ways we do this and the metrics we need to look for, those are now becoming more topics we’re dealing with amongst my chief medical officer of health colleagues across the country. Up until now, we’ve been focused on responding to the disease. We’re starting to have the discussions about the technicalities of when and how we start to lift these restrictions, but it’s not coming any time soon,” says Strang.