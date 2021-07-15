HALIFAX -- While the Canadian Elite Basketball League may not have a team in Atlantic Canada, a pair of teams already have a large fan base in Nova Scotia.

When the CEBL’s Hamilton Honey Badgers host the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday night, Nova Scotians will have a big presence on the court.

The Honey Badgers feature star guards Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, and Keevan Veinot of Port Williams, N.S.

“We would always play against each other in Halifax Youth Basketball. In Bantam we played each other for the Division 1 provincial championship, he was playing for the Community Y and I was playing for the Valley Heat and we ended up winning,” says Veinot, a resident of Port Williams, N.S., a small community in the Annapolis Valley.

Since then the two young basketball stars have taken different paths, with Veinot staying close to home, playing at Horton High School before moving onto Dalhousie University, where he led the Tigers to a U Sports silver medal in 2020.

Wigginton's basketball journey has taken him all over the United States, from high school at the legendary Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, to the NCAA's Iowa State University and to playing professionally with the Toronto Raptors, Iowa Wolves, and in Israel.

“It’s a cool situation that Lindell and I are now playing at the same level, because after this season he’s going to go back to playing pro, and I’ll go back to Dalhousie, but at the moment we’re on the same team in the same league and we both got there doing completely different things,” says Veinot.

The Nova Scotian connection has already proven to be a winning formula for the Honey Badgers.

Just seven games into the season, Wigginton is considered a MVP candidate, leading the league in both scoring (24.9 points per game) and assists (5.7 assists per game), and netting three game-winners for the 6-1 Honey Badgers.

“Coming in, I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never played in a Canadian league, but it’s been great so far, my teammates, coaches and the front office have all been great to me, and I look forward to keeping up a high level of play,” said Wigginton.

Honey Badgers Head Coach Ryan Schmidt says he has known Wigginton since he was 14-years-old, and has watched him grow into an all-around player.

“We have a great relationship, so when we spoke to him about potentially taking this opportunity, it was really, can we help you sharpen up some of the things that some NBA teams may think are a knock on your game. ‘Yeah you can score, but can you do it efficiently…Can you run the point guard position without turning the ball over?’. I think his ceiling is super high and to his credit, he is doing it at a really high level right now,” says Schmidt.

While Wigginton instantly made an impact in his third professional season, Veinot has gotten better game-by-game in his rookie season.

“My first few games I wasn’t playing very confidently, adjusting and getting my feet wet I guess, but the first game that I started I had a mindset shift, where it was like, going to be more confident, going to be more aggressive,” says Veinot,

Schmidt noticed that confidence, and inserted Veinot into the starting lineup for a pair of games against the Guelph Nighthawks, where the rookie responded with back-to-back games of 19 and 21 points.

“He’s been tremendous. I don’t know if I’d say I was surprised, anytime you go from U Sports to professional basketball it is going to be a big jump but what stood out to me even on film was his IQ, and he just understands how to play the game at a very high level. As much as I can I try to give big credit to these U Sports coaches, because the thing that stands out most is that they know how to play the game,” says Schmidt.

On Thursday night, the Honey Badgers host the 5-0 Edmonton Stingers in a battle for first place in the league.

The Stingers also have a Nova Scotian presence, featuring a pair of Veinot’s former Dalhousie Tigers teammates, Lower Sackville resident Alex Carson and former Tiger Sascha Kappos, as well as assistant coach Naofall Folahan, owner of Halifax Prep.

“We’re just a small province that nobody knows about, and we don’t always get the recognition that we should, but I think moving forward we will, which is good for us and good for the younger guys coming up too,” adds Wigginton.

“Basketball on the East Coast has really popped off in the last 5 or 10 years and I think it goes to show that if you are good at basketball, you don’t need to take any conventional route to be able to get there,” adds Veinot.

The Honey Badgers and Stingers tip off Thursday night at 8 p.m. Atlantic. You can watch the game on the CEBL website.