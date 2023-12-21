Male, female charged with drug offences in Charlottetown

Charlottetown Police have arrested a male and female as part of an ongoing drug investigation on Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, police say they arrested the two as they exited a bus at a terminal on Mount Edward Road around 5:20 p.m.

Police say they seized a number of drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydromorphone.

The male, a 50-year-old from Charlottetown, was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of a probation order. The female, a 28-year-old from Charlottetown, was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the release, both were released from custody with conditions, and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

