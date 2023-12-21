ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Male, female charged with drug offences in Charlottetown

    Charlottetown Police

    Charlottetown Police have arrested a male and female as part of an ongoing drug investigation on Wednesday.

    In a news release Thursday, police say they arrested the two as they exited a bus at a terminal on Mount Edward Road around 5:20 p.m.

    Police say they seized a number of drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydromorphone.

    The male, a 50-year-old from Charlottetown, was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of a probation order. The female, a 28-year-old from Charlottetown, was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

    According to the release, both were released from custody with conditions, and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News