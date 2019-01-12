Featured
Male in custody after shot fired at New Brunswick bar early Saturday
The Bathurst Police Force say they responded to a complaint of a gunshot at Tom's Karaoke Bar around 1:30 a.m. (Credit: Wade Perry)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 12:52PM AST
BATHURST, N.B. -- Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a male is in custody after a shot was fired at a local bar early Saturday morning.
The Bathurst Police Force say they responded to a complaint of a gunshot at Tom's Karaoke Bar around 1:30 a.m.
Officers arrived and arrested a lone male suspect.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say the male is being held to appear in court at a later date, and criminal charges are "anticipated."