

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BATHURST, N.B. -- Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a male is in custody after a shot was fired at a local bar early Saturday morning.

The Bathurst Police Force say they responded to a complaint of a gunshot at Tom's Karaoke Bar around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and arrested a lone male suspect.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say the male is being held to appear in court at a later date, and criminal charges are "anticipated."