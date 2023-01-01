Man, 18, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Belnan, N.S.

A man was taken to hospital by Lifeflight early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Belnan, N.S.

East Hants District RCMP, fire and EHS crews responded to the crash on Highway 214 just after 1 a.m.

Police say they found a Honda Civic that left the road, hitting trees and a power pole.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Elmsdale, N.S., sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Highway 214, at about civic 594, was closed for several hours as a collision analyst attended the scene and repairs were made to the power pole and lines.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.