An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl near Woodstock, N.B.

Woodstock RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a Jacksonville, N.B. home around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A Jacksonville man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released any details about the victim’s identity or cause of death.