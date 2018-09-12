

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl near Woodstock, N.B.

Woodstock RCMP responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive person at a Jacksonville, N.B. home around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Amon Kelleter of Jacksonville appeared in Woodstock court Wednesday afternoon.

He was remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Oct. 15.

Police say the name of victim cannot be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.