    • Man, 18, dies after vehicle leaves the road in New Denmark, N.B.

    An 18-year-old man has been killed in single-vehicle collision in New Denmark, N.B.
    An 18-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road in New Denmark, N.B., Friday afternoon.

    Saint-Léonard RCMP, along with the Drummond Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 380 around 1:30 p.m.

    Police say it appears the driver lost control and was ejected from the vehicle as it left the road.

    The man from Drummond, N.B., was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

    He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

    An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

