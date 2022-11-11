Man, 18, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Saint John collision

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Saint John, N.B.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a report of a collision at the intersection of Fairville Boulevard and Bleury Street.

According to the Saint John Police Force, a pick-up truck travelling east on Fairville Boulevard collided with a sedan that was travelling west and attempting to make a left turn at the intersection onto Bleury Street.

Police say the driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in serious condition Friday. A news release confirmed the driver of the pick-up truck was not injured in the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam or video surveillance footage of the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.