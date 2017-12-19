

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle smashed into the back of a tow truck in Nova Scotia’s Digby County early Tuesday morning.

The RCMP say a tow-truck driver had been assisting another vehicle on Highway 101, near Exit 32, in Mavillette, N.S. around 5:45 a.m. when he heard a vehicle quickly approaching the area.

Police say the driver got back in his tow truck as a precaution, and the approaching car then struck the tow truck from behind.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His passenger was also taken to hospital with injuries.

The tow-truck driver and the driver of the truck he had been assisting weren’t injured in the collision.

EHS and local volunteer firefighters assisted the RCMP at the scene. Highway 101 was closed near Exit 32 for several hours Tuesday morning, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.