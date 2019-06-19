

A young man is facing charges after a teenager was stabbed at a graduation party near Miramichi.

The RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on Chaplin Island Road in Chaplin Island, N.B., around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a stab wound. He has since been released.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ashton Ward of Metepenagiag First Nation appeared Tuesday in Miramichi provincial court. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of probation.

Ward was remanded into custody. He is due back in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.