Man, 19, charged after weapons incident at Dartmouth bus terminal on Wednesday

A 19-year-old man is facing charges following a weapons incident in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man who appeared to have a firearm in the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police say officers located the man in the terminal, arrested him without incident, and seized a replica handgun.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, use of an imitation firearm and public mischief.