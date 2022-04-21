Man, 19, charged after weapons incident at Dartmouth bus terminal on Wednesday
A 19-year-old man is facing charges following a weapons incident in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man who appeared to have a firearm in the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue around 4 p.m.
Police say officers located the man in the terminal, arrested him without incident, and seized a replica handgun.
The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, use of an imitation firearm and public mischief.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
Putin claims Mariupol win but won't storm Ukrainian holdout
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the giant steel plant containing the last Ukrainian holdouts in the city.
Musk says he has US$46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he has lined up US$46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he's trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboard
Two more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario say 1,626 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
Ontario NDP pledges free prescription birth control if elected in June
The Ontario NDP is promising to cover all prescription contraception under OHIP if it is elected to form government in June.
-
Average cost of renting a condo in Toronto approaching pre-pandemic peak, real estate board says
Toronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
Calgary
-
Saddle Ridge shooting leaves 1 man dead
One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.
-
High-risk offender released in Chestermere following conspiracy to commit murder sentence
Alberta RCMP are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is being released in the Chestermere area on Thursday.
-
'Soap opera': Alberta premier says he's been too tolerant of open dissent
Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans don’t appreciate the intraparty fighting 'soap opera' of his United Conservative government and, if anything, he has been too soft on public dissenters.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefooted, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend upwards; province confirms 38 more deaths
The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has increased by 24 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials.
-
Former PQ leadership candidate Veronique Hivon will not run in October election
Parti Quebecois MNA Veronique Hivon announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election in October at a news conference in her Joliette riding.
Edmonton
-
'Soap opera': Alberta premier says he's been too tolerant of open dissent
Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans don’t appreciate the intraparty fighting 'soap opera' of his United Conservative government and, if anything, he has been too soft on public dissenters.
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
Northern Ontario
-
Impaired driving charges laid in head-on crash in Huntsville: OPP
A man is accused of impaired driving after a head-on crash in Huntsville sent one person to hospital Wednesday evening.
-
Two more big northern Ontario lottery winners
A woman from Sault Ste. Marie and a couple from Sudbury are the latest big lottery winners from northern Ontario.
-
Police to update Bradford homicide investigation
South Simcoe Police will provide an update on a homicide investigation in Bradford after a man's body was pulled from the canal late last week.
London
-
Firefighter injured fighting Listowel apartment fire
For the second time in 24 hours, North Perth fire crews were called to an apartment building at the corner of Havelock Avenue and Elma Street in Listowel.
-
Middlesex OPP investigating historical sexual assault
A 70-year-old Dutton man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Ontario reports 1,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario say 1,626 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Winnipeg
-
'Never should have happened': Father of woman found dead in house fire speaks out
Pat Murphy was driving to work on a Monday morning earlier this month when he got a devastating phone call.
-
Family honouring man whose death prompted push for change to ER visitation
The family of a Winnipeg man who died of cancer after spending most of his final hours alone in an ER bed wants your help donating blood in honour of what would’ve been his 71st birthday.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
Ottawa
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
-
Ottawa church giving free groceries to families amid rising inflation
Alex Osorio's church, the 'Fire of God' in downtown Ottawa, is giving away groceries to families who need them amid the rising cost of food.
-
Ottawa personal support worker charged with assaulting long-term care resident
A personal support worker has been charged with assaulting an 87-year-old resident at an Ottawa long-term care home.
Saskatoon
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Saskatoon man was found dead with cables around his neck, court hears
A forensic pathologist testified at a murder trial that a Saskatoon man died of ligature strangulation.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Vancouver
-
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboard
Two more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
-
Metro Vancouver traffic: Protesters block Second Narrows Bridge during rush hour
A group of protesters say they blocked one of two crossings connecting drivers between the North Shore and Vancouver Thursday morning.
-
Man convicted of sexual offences against children 'changed appearance significantly,' police say in update
Abbotsford police issued an updated notice to let the public know that convicted sex offender living in the community now looks significantly different.
Regina
-
Here's what we know about residential schools on George Gordon First Nation
The more than 100-year history of residential schools on George Gordon First Nation is expected to create a complicated investigation as the community searches for possible unmarked graves.
-
City council extends spring clean-up initiative
As the snow melts in Regina, it is revealing litter and garbage around the city and the issue was addressed at Wednesday afternoon’s city council meeting.
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
Vancouver Island
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
-
Vancouver Island beekeepers keep eye on colonies as Prairies report massive winter die-offs
Saanich, B.C., beekeeper Bill Fosdick is about to inspect his backyard hive. It consists of about 1,000 bees.
-
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.