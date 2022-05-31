Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment on Main Street around 1:35 a.m., Monday.

The 38-year-old female victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Yarmouth Rural RCMP detachment, where he was held in cells.

Police say the man and woman know each other.

William Wolf McChesney of Yarmouth has been charged with the following:

attempted murder

assault with a weapon

assault while choking

overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence

uttering threats

McChesney appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody. He is due to return to court on Tuesday.