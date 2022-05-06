Man, 19, faces charges after allegedly threatening others with knife at Windsor high school

A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges following an incident at Avon View High School in Windsor, N.S.

On Thursday, around 11 a.m., RCMP say they responded to a report of a man who had been threatening others with a knife in the high school parking lot.

"As RCMP officers arrived on scene, they observed the man trying to drop something into a storm drain," said RCMP in a news release.

Police say, when officers attempted to approach him, the man fled on foot, forcing the officers to chase after him.

According to police, he was then safely taken into custody and transported to the West Hants RCMP detachment, where he was placed in cells.

Upon investigation, members of the RCMP learned the man had been using his knife to threaten a 17-year-old male and also stole the youth's cellphone, which led to a physical altercation.

"The cellular phone was damaged as a result but recovered by the male youth before the man fled," said RCMP.

The man, who is from Mount Uniacke, N.S., was later released from custody with conditions.

The man, who has not been named, will be facing the following charges:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

assault with a weapon assault

uttering threats

two counts of theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on June 28.