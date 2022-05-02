Man, 19, facing numerous charges after allegedly crashing into police vehicle, fleeing scene

A 19-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after he allegedly struck three other vehicles, including a police cruiser, in Halifax over the weekend.

Around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Halifax Regional Police say officers tried to stop a vehicle, which did not have a licence plate, near the Dunbrack and Willett streets intersection. They say the driver refused to stop and went through a red light, then hit two other vehicles.

"Officers did not pursue the vehicle out of concern for public safety," said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

A short time later, an officer found the vehicle in a parking lot on Walter Havill Drive. When the officer parked behind the vehicle, police say the driver put his vehicle in reverse and struck the police cruiser multiple times.

"As the officer attempted to place the driver under arrest, the driver attempted to take the officer’s firearm, but was prevented from doing so by the officer," said police.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Police say he was arrested close by.

Gabriel Jackson-Lynn is facing the following charges:

assault with a weapon

assaulting a peace officer

criminal negligence

attempt to disarm a peace officer

resisting arrest

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance

two counts of flight from a peace officer

six counts of property damage

two counts of failure to stop after an accident

two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Jackson-Lynn was set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.