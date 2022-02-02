Man, 20, charged with stunting after driving 65 km over speed limit in Dartmouth

A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught travelling 65 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Halifax Regional Police officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Mount Hope Avenue.

The officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 145 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

The man was ticketed for stunting - a charge that is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man was also issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and was suspended from driving for seven days. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.