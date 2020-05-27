HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police clocked him driving 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.

On Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., a Halifax Regional Police office was stopped at a red light on Chain Lake Drive at Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

The officer, who witnessed a vehicle ahead of him accelerate quickly from the red light, followed the vehicle for a short distance.

The vehicle was observed driving 120 km/h in a 50km/h speed zone.

The man’s vehicle was seized, and he’s been charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The driver's name was not released.

No injuries were reported.