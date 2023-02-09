Man, 20, charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 164 km/h in Halifax

A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 64 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Kearney Lake Road around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 164 km/h in a 100-km/h zone.

The man was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Police say the man is also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.