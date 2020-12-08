Advertisement
Man, 21, dies after vehicle leaves the road in Inverness, P.E.I.
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 11:50AM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 12:10PM AST
HALIFAX -- RCMP say a man died early Monday morning when his vehicle left the road in Inverness, P.E.I.
Police say the driver was travelling south near the 34000 block of Route 2 at the time of the single-vehicle collision.
RCMP say the man's vehicle left the road, crossed into the opposite lane, and crashed into a culvert in a ditch on that side of the road.
The driver, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene. His identity has not been released.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.