HALIFAX -- RCMP say a man died early Monday morning when his vehicle left the road in Inverness, P.E.I.

Police say the driver was travelling south near the 34000 block of Route 2 at the time of the single-vehicle collision.

RCMP say the man's vehicle left the road, crossed into the opposite lane, and crashed into a culvert in a ditch on that side of the road.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.