Man, 21, facing attempted murder charge after Dartmouth shooting

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the shooting at an apartment building on Primrose Street around 3:45 p.m.

Officers in tactical gear were pictured in the area and police were on scene until about 9 p.m.

At the time, police said one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They also said officers stopped a vehicle in Dartmouth around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and arrested the suspect.

Gregory Kaelin Everest was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

He’s facing the following charges:

attempted murder

discharging a firearm endangering life

careless use of a firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a prohibited firearm

possession of a firearm without a license

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

storing a firearm contrary to the regulations

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

