    • Man, 22, facing charges after Springhill stabbing: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo.

    Police say a 22-year-old Amherst, N.S., man has been arrested after a stabbing Tuesday night in Springhill, N.S.

    RCMP say they responded to a report of an alleged stabbing at a residence on McFarlane Street around 9:05 p.m.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned a 52-year-old man had been stabbed by someone known to him. He was transported to a Halifax hospital by LifeFlight.

    Dravyn Christopher Taylor, 22, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempt to commit murder and mischief.

    Taylor was held in custody and will appear in Amherst provincial court Wednesday.

    The investigation is ongoing.

