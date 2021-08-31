HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a physical confrontation in Halifax last week.

On Friday around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a number of people who were involved in a physical confrontation in the 1700 block of Grafton Street.

Police say the confrontation ended before officers arrived on scene.

One man was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested in the area and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face multiple charges, including:

assault

assault causing bodily harm

uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

causing a disturbance

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.