Man, 23, charged after woman sexually assaulted in apartment building: Halifax police

A 23-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with a sexual assault at an apartment building in Halifax over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a sexual assault at the building on Brunswick Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police allege a man approached a woman in a common area of the building and sexually assaulted her.

The man was not known to the woman.

Halifax police say officers arrested the man at the scene a short time later.

Mykhailo Bielinskyi is facing the following charges:

sexual assault

assault causing bodily harm

choking to overcome resistance

uttering threats

mischief

forcible confinement

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.