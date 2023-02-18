Man, 23, dies after vehicle left the road in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

A 23-year-old Halifax man has died after a vehicle left the road on Highway. 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

Members of Halifax District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway. 2, Friday evening at approximately 8:35 p.m.

The RCMP says a car was travelling on Highway. 2 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Highway. 2 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.