

CTV Atlantic





MONCTON -- A Moncton man is facing several weapons charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and barricading himself in an apartment for nearly 9 hours on Friday.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at an apartment on Alma street just before 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say 23-year-old Jothan Snook barricaded himself inside along with the victim, who police say is a woman in her 20’s.

RCMP set up a perimeter, and were able to gain entry to the apartment, arresting the man just before 11 p.m.

The woman involved in the incident suffered minor injuries.

Snook is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, using a firearm in a commission of an offence, carless use of a firearm, failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

Snook will remain in custody until an appearance at Moncton Provincial Court on Monday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing,